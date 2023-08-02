Like many folks watching at home, Sarah Snook was taken aback by Succession's series finale.

Speaking to Variety in a wide-ranging interview, Snook revealed her thoughts upon reading the script for the Succession finale: “Are you f**king kidding me?” she thought.

In the finale of Succession Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), Shiv's (Snook) husband, is appointed as the new CEO of Waystar RoyCo. It was a shocking twist, to say the least. Bear in mind, Shiv is the final deciding vote at the end of the episode prior to the big reveal.

Sarah Snook was a mainstay on Succession throughout its four-season run. Although, the actress revealed in the same interview that she nearly didn't audition for the soon-to-be HBO hit.

Alas, she did and the rest is history. The fourth season of Succession has garnered critical acclaim — resulting in over 20 Emmy nominations. Snook received her third Emmy acting nomination for her performance in an episode from Season 4.

Outside of Succession, Snook has appeared in a ton of film and TV projects. She starred in the likes of Steve Jobs, The Glass Castle, An American Pickle, Pieces of a Woman, Run Rabbit Run, and The Beanie Bubble (which recently premiered on Apple TV+). Additionally, she starred in an episode of Black Mirror prior to her role as Shiv on Succession. She's also an accomplished stage actress, starring in productions of King Lear, The Master Builder, and Saint Joan. Her return to the stage will come in 2024 as Snook is set to star in a West End production of The Picture of Dorian Gray.