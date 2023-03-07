The time has come for the Summit League to crown a champion. The North Dakota State Bison (16-16) will take on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (29-4) as both teams play for the conference championship. Coming off of big wins, we should have an exciting matchup on our hands! Check out our college basketball odds series for our N Dakota State-Oral Roberts prediction and pick.

The North Dakota State Bison entered the Summit League Tournament as the 3-seed and went on to beat South Dakota and South Dakota State to advance to the conference championship. The Bison were blown out by Oral Roberts in the first meeting of the season, so they’ll be hungry for revenge in their biggest spot of the year as big underdogs.

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles dominated the Summit League and have yet to lose a conference game at 18-0. They won handedly in their first tournament game against St. Thomas and they were able to beat this Bisons team on two separate occasions during the season, both by double-digits. They’ll hope to continue their run as the conference’s best and lock up the championship.

Here are the N Dakota State-Oral Roberts college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Summit League Championship Odds: N Dakota State-Oral Roberts Odds

N Dakota State: +10.5 (-110)

Oral Roberts: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How To Watch N Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts

TV: ESPN 2, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why N Dakota State Could Cover The Spread

The Bison won their semifinal game against South Dakota State on the heels of their strong rebounding. They were the better shooting team in getting better percentage looks and despite having more turnovers, the Bison controlled the game with their defensive efforts. They’ll look to slow the pace against Oral Roberts in hopes that they can continue to control the rebounding department. If they can scoop up the missed shots and set up their offense, they’ll have a good chance of covering the wide spread.

The Bison are 15-15 ATS and but have not performed well as underdogs at just 4-12 SU. They lost both times out to Oral Roberts, so they’ll have to improve their three-point shooting as they shot just 19% in their last meeting. The rebounds won’t save them if they can’t hit shots, so their success will largely hinge on their ability to shoot the ball well.

Why Oral Roberts Could Cover The Spread

Oral Roberts continued its dominant Summit League run with a 70-65 win over St. Thomas. In that game, the Golden Eagles won a tough back-and-forth game where they were tested on the boards. Had it not been for their late-game defensive efforts, the Golden Eagles could have easily dropped that game. They’ll hope to adjust what was a poor shooting performance and work harder to get easy looks down low. They’ll have a tough time against a N Dakota State team that crashes the boards in bunches.

Oral Roberts blew this N Dakota State team out once this season by out-rebounding them. With both teams struggling to shoot the ball consistently, their success in this game will largely hinge on being able to grab missed shots. Both teams are capable on the defensive ends, so look for Oral Roberts to run in transition and get some easy baskets on the break while forcing the Bison bigs into foul trouble.

Final N Dakota State-Oral Roberts Prediction & Pick

North Dakota State can cover this spread if they contend with the Golden Eagles on the boards. The clear prediction here is for the Golden Eagles to win the game, but this may prove to be closer than the spread indicates. Oral Roberts will have to outrun the Bison if they want to cover double-digits. Instead, let’s go with the over here in a game that could see some scoring runs.

Final N Dakota State-Oral Roberts Prediction & Pick: OVER 153.5 (-110)