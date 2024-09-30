Alyssa Thomas sent a strong message to anyone overlooking the Connecticut Sun following their 73-70 win over the Minnesota Lynx in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday. The Sun have continued to show that their disciplined, defense-oriented style that brought them success during the regular season is just as effective in the playoffs. Their narrow victory on Sunday night solidified their standing as a serious title contender, even if they're not getting the same attention as other top teams.

“It's not unfamiliar to us,” Thomas said after the game, per Myron Medcalf of ESPN. “I mean, I think it happens to us each and every playoffs, but honestly, we don't care. We know what we've done all season. We know how we're playing. We know what we're capable of. And it doesn't change anything. We're going to go out there and compete the same way each and every night.”

Thomas, who finished just one assist shy of a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, was crucial in the win. The Sun managed to hold off a strong Minnesota team that had been on a hot streak since the Olympic break, maintaining control in a back-and-forth game that featured 13 lead changes and eight ties. But it was Connecticut’s defense, the hallmark of their game all season, that ultimately made the difference.

The Sun entered the game as underdogs despite having won two of three regular-season matchups against the Lynx. But from the start, Connecticut established its defensive dominance, holding Minnesota to just 16 points in the first quarter and making life difficult for Lynx star Napheesa Collier, who had been nearly unstoppable in the playoffs leading up to this series. Collier had scored 80 points in her last two playoff games, but the Sun limited her to 19 points on 7-for-19 shooting. Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Marina Mabrey all contributed to slowing her down.

“She's going to keep attacking you,” Thomas said of Collier. “She moves around a lot. They play five out [on the perimeter], and it's not easy when you're helping people, but it was a team effort. Coming into this series, she was hot, really hot. And I think we did a great job.”

Sun put up a dominant showing in first round

Despite the win, the Sun remain one of the more underrated teams in the playoffs. In their first-round series against Indiana, much of the focus was on Caitlin Clark rather than the Sun’s dominant play. But that hasn’t seemed to bother Thomas or her teammates.

“We’re used to it,” Thomas said. “We know what we bring to the table, and we're just going to keep playing our game.”

Connecticut’s ability to shut down high-powered offenses like Minnesota’s and execute in close games has become their calling card. Their defensive effort held Minnesota to 41% shooting from the field, and they kept the Lynx out of rhythm throughout the game. With their disciplined approach, the Sun have proven that they belong among the league’s elite, even if they don’t always get the recognition they deserve.

“We're going to guard them with the best of them,” Thomas said. “We try to make everything hard for them.”

The Sun and the Lynx play again Tuesday night in Minnesota.