Alyssa Thomas, a key player for the Connecticut Sun, is officially listed as questionable for the team's game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, following an injury scare during the Sun's 96-85 win on Saturday over the Washington Mystics. Thomas, who injured her right leg in a collision with Mystics forward Karlie Samuelson, was forced to leave the game during the second quarter. Although she returned to the bench in the third quarter, she did not re-enter the game, as head coach Stephanie White opted to keep her sidelined with a comfortable lead and another game on the horizon.

Thomas’ questionable status was reported by Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post on X, formerly Twitter.

The injury occurred in the second quarter when Thomas went down holding her lower right leg after the collision. Teammates and trainers her helped off the court and took Thomas to the locker room. Despite her early exit, Thomas’s presence was felt on the bench as the Sun maintained control of the game.

“She’s sore, certainly. We’re gonna make sure that we get her back and get her reevaluated to see how she feels for tomorrow,” said White, addressing concerns about Thomas’s availability for the upcoming game, as reported by Emily Adams of the Hartford Courant.

Other Sun players step up in Alyssa Thomas' absence

Thomas's absence in the game allowed other Sun players to step up, notably Marina Mabrey, who started the second half in place of Thomas. Mabrey scored nine quick points with three consecutive 3-pointers, helping to extend the Sun's lead and secure the win. She scored a game-high 21 points. DeWanna Bonner, who surpassed Tamika Catchings on the WNBA all-time scoring list during the game, also contributed 16 points. Bonner, who is Thomas' fiancée, also provided an injury update after the game.

“Well, I know her pretty well, so I know when it’s like really, really serious,” Bonner said, per Copeland. “And that seemed that wasn’t serious. … We missed her throughout the game. She does so much for us on the offensive and defensive end. But we just came together … and so we kind of regrouped and came back at halftime.”

With the Sun currently sitting three games behind the league-leading New York Liberty, Thomas’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Storm could be crucial. The Sun are focused on maintaining their position in the standings as the playoffs approach, making Thomas's health a priority.