The Connecticut Sun secured a 93-86 victory over the Seattle Storm on Sunday, driven by a stellar performance from Brionna Jones, who delivered 26 points. Jones’s resurgence comes at a crucial time as the Sun prepare for the WNBA playoffs, with the forward showing signs of peaking after a season marred by injury.

Jones, who missed nearly all of last season due to a ruptured Achilles, played a pivotal role in the Sun’s win, especially during a critical fourth-quarter stretch. She scored eight of her 26 points in the final period, helping Connecticut stave off a late rally from Seattle.

“Coming back from the injuries, I’ve had a lot of ups and downs,” Jones said post-game, as reported by Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant. “Some days I feel great, some days I feel a little sore and wore down. I still don’t feel 100%, but there’s time before the playoffs and that’s the right time to peak.”

The Sun were playing their eighth game in 17 days, with Sunday’s game coming less than 24 hours after a night game in Washington. Despite the demanding schedule, the Sun managed to maintain their energy, leading nearly wire-to-wire. Connecticut jumped out to an early 10-4 lead with all five starters contributing to the scoreboard. Although Seattle’s Jewell Lloyd responded with a hot hand, scoring 27 points, the Sun’s defense adjusted in the second quarter, limiting her opportunities and allowing Connecticut to build a 42-34 halftime lead.

Brionna Jones helps Sun maintain control of game

Jones was particularly effective in the second quarter, scoring nine points, including a crucial three-point play that helped the Sun establish their lead. In the third quarter, Alyssa Thomas returned to the court after being limited by a leg injury in the first half, adding six points, six assists and six rebounds by the end of the third quarter, helping the Sun extend their lead to 65-56.

“I just told her, ‘welcome back,’ when I saw her in the hallway,” coach Stephanie White said of Jones. “She’s struggled over the last four or five games, and it was nice to see her out there with a little bit of bounce, finishing around the rim, getting good looks. When you’re somebody like Breezy, you have to be physical on defense, the physicality against her on offense, but she was huge for us.”

Seattle made a push in the fourth quarter, pulling within four points with just over four minutes remaining. However, Jones responded with a strong move to the basket, drawing a foul and converting the ensuing free throws to regain momentum for the Sun. She scored eight straight points during this critical stretch, ensuring Connecticut maintained their lead.

Other contributors included DiJonai Carrington, who scored 14 points, and Marina Mabrey, who added 15 points.