During the first half of the 2024 WNBA season, the Connecticut Sun were one of the top teams in the league. They held the second best record behind only the New York Liberty. As the Olympic break ended and the season resumed, the Sun had an open roster spot that they used to sign Celeste Taylor to a 7-day contract the team announced on Friday.

The Sun had made a major roster move right before WNBA All-Star Weekend and the Olympic break when they acquired Marina Mabrey in a trade with the Chicago Sky for Rachel Banham and Moriah Jefferson. Mabrey has been a double digit scoring threat her entire career and will help the Sun with yet another shot creator.

Celeste Taylor is the second player the Sun currently have on their roster playing on a 7-day contract. Right before the Olympic break, the Sun signed Caitlin Bickle to a 7-day contract. Because her contract was signed right before the break, the remaining days were deferred to once the season resumes. Bickle’s 7-day contract will expire on Aug. 21.

Celeste Taylor has played for 3 WNBA teams as a rookie



Celeste Taylor is in her rookie season as a WNBA player, but is now going to be suiting up for her third team. Taylor was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.

Taylor appeared in five games for the Fever before they cut her amid the return of Damaris Dantas to the active roster. She signed a 7-day contract with the Phoenix Mercury on July 12 and due to the break, had the remaining days deferred to once the season resumed.

Taylor’s 7-day deal with the Mercury expired on Friday following the team’s 85-65 win against the Sky. She ended up having a career game with six points, one rebound, two assists and one blocked shot. The Mercury opted not to re-sign Taylor and she was immediately scooped up by the Sun in time for the Friday game against the Dallas Wings.

This season, Taylor has appeared in a total of nine WNBA games averaging 1.4 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists with splits of 44.4 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the three-point line and 50 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Taylor originally made the Fever roster out of training camp and had impressed largely due to her defensive ability. She will now get the next seven days to prove to the Sun why she belongs on the roster for the remainder of the season.