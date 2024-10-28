The WNBA coaching carousel is continuing to heat up this offseason as another hot name has been added to the list. In a surprising move, the Connecticut Sun have agreed to part ways with head coach Stephanie White, according to the team in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

White was the head coach of the Sun for two seasons, finishing with a 55-25 record and bowing out in the semifinals in both seasons. The Sun were eliminated from the 2024 playoffs in heartbreaking fashion, dropping a decisive Game 5 against the Minnesota Lynx.

White is one of the biggest names among free agent coaches now and will generate a ton of buzz around the league. She is known for her defensive acumen and has reached the playoffs in each of her four seasons as a head coach in the league, including leading the Indiana Fever to the WNBA Finals back in 2015.

During White's time with the Sun, the team could never quite get her the hump in the playoffs despite some roster reshuffling in her second season. Even after adding Marina Mabrey to the fold during the 2024 season, the Sun still ran into some offensive limitations in the playoffs.

That was one of the key factors that led to the Sun getting eliminated just one win short of a WNBA Finals berth. The elite defense of the Lynx bogged the Sun down far too often in these playoffs. Even though the defense of Connecticut kept the Sun in it, they didn't have enough scoring punch to get the job done.

With a bunch of head coach openings in the WNBA right now, including the Indiana Fever, Chicago Sky and Los Angeles Sparks, among others, White will certainly be receiving plenty of interest. Everyone will have to wait and see what her next move is in the coming weeks.