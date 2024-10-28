The Connecticut Sun decided to part ways with head coach Stephanie White on Monday, just two days after the Indiana Fever fired their boss, Christie Sides.

With Indy looking for a new coach, fans are set on the possibility of them hiring White. There's already been reports that she is the Fever's top candidate and Monday's move by the Sun all but confirms it. In fact, White was linked to the Fever even before Sides was let go.

I mean, it does make sense. She's an Indiana native, played her college ball at Purdue, and suited up for the franchise for the majority of her WNBA career. White also coached them in 2015 and 2016, leading Indy to the WNBA finals in '15.

White led the Suns to an impressive 28-12 record in the 2024 regular season. They also beat Caitlin Clark and Co. in the first round of the playoffs before losing in the conference semifinals to the Minnesota Lynx. White had a 55-25 record across two seasons with Connecticut.

Before that, she was the head coach at Vanderbilt for five years. White has ample experience and could be the perfect coach for the Fever to help develop the likes of Clark and Aliyah Boston, the last two Rookie of the Years.

Early on in the '24 campaign, Clark was struggling and White actually commented on that, making it clear she had no concerns about the former Iowa standout's ability to adjust to the pro level:

“When I’m looking at all these things that people are talking about with Caitlin Clark, it’s like, guys, chill out,” White said. “She’s gonna be fine. It’s two games in, are you kidding me? She’s a student of the game, she got better every year, you’re not going to just absorb all of the new information that’s coming at you in two games, in two weeks. It takes time. And she will. I have no doubt about it.”

Soon enough, it looks like White could be the next one on the Fever bench.