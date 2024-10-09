The Minnesota Lynx, much like the Minnesota Timberwolves, are excelling in their respective leagues. As a show of solidarity, Timberwolves guard Mike Conley congratulated the Lynx for advancing to the WNBA Finals after defeating the Connecticut Sun, 88-77, in Game 5 of the semifinals, with a two-emoji tweet.

“💪🏾💪🏾,” Conley wrote on his official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Professional basketball in the city of Minneapolis is thriving; the Lynx may not have reached lofty championship heights ever since the departure of the legendary Maya Moore, but now, they are one step closer to being back on the mountaintop of the WNBA. Napheesa Collier continues to be on a roll, dropping 27 points and 11 rebounds in the victory.

Advancing to the WNBA Finals is a vindication of all the Lynx's hard work throughout the 2024 season. They went 30-10 in the regular season, and they came out on top against a very deep Sun team that has much more deep playoff experience than they do.

Indeed, the Lynx flexed their muscle against the Sun, much like in the veteran Timberwolves guard's tweet. They dealt a bunch of damage from the paint (Minnesota scored 40 points in the paint compared to 29 from Connecticut), and they also forced 19 turnovers which they then converted for a total of 22 points.

The Lynx were ranked second in the association this past season in defensive rating, but they came through when it mattered the most. After all, they have the services of the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Collier has set the tone for the Lynx all season long, and now, they are only three wins away from winning another championship — the fifth in franchise history if they manage to overcome the New York Liberty.

As for Conley and the Timberwolves, they too are looking for a breakthrough. Last year was a step in the right direction as they made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, but now, they are looking to get over the hump and perhaps win it all.

Can Mike Conley and the Timberwolves follow the Lynx's lead?

The Timberwolves and Lynx have built their championship-contending identity on the defensive end of the floor. The Lynx have not made it past the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs since 2017, but now, here they are, closer than they've been in recent seasons to the ultimate goal.

At the very least, the Lynx's progression into a true title contender bodes well for the Timberwolves' chances of improving upon last year's finish. However, there will be plenty of hurdles for the Timberwolves to clear for them to even match their Conference Finals appearance last season.

The Western Conference is as deep as ever, and perhaps their two best competitors to come out of the conference gauntlet reside in the same division (Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets). Moreover, the Timberwolves made a seismic change to their roster prior to the start of training camp, dealing away Karl-Anthony Towns for a package headlined by Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

If anything, the Timberwolves will need Anthony Edwards to take another leap, and Naz Reid will figure largely into the team's plans in filling the frontcourt production void left by the Towns trade. They have a deep and complete roster that can win it all, but they have to be locked in the same way the Lynx have been all season long as they head into the WNBA Finals.