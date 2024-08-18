ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Connecticut Sun take on the Atlanta Dream. Our WNBA odds series has our Sun Dream prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Sun Dream.

The Atlanta Dream beat the Las Vegas Aces at home earlier this season. Friday night, in their first game back from the midseason Olympic break, the Dream rallied in the second half to upset the Seattle Storm, a team with one of the four best records in the WNBA. Atlanta was outplayed in the first half but sped past the Storm in the fourth quarter to score a very big win.

The Dream are the first team out of a playoff position in the W. They are a few games ahead of the three worst teams in the league — Dallas, Los Angeles, and Washington — but they trail the Chicago Sky (who won on Saturday) for the eighth and final playoff spot. The win over Seattle enabled Atlanta to stay close to Chicago, but the Dream will likely need to pull a few more upsets if they want to vault past the Sky for that eighth and final playoff spot.

Here are the Sun-Dream WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sun-Dream Odds

Connecticut Sun: -7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -325

Atlanta Dream: +7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +250

Over: 156 (-112)

Under: 156 (-108)

How To Watch Sun vs Dream

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN3, WNBA League Pass

Why The Sun Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Sun are a good team which looked the part in their first game after the midseason Olympic break. They dominated the Dallas Wings on the road and took care of business without drama. Good teams do that. In addition to the Sun already being a very good team — second place in the WNBA standings — they just added a player who could be a piece of a championship puzzle. They acquired Marina Mabrey from the Chicago Sky in a deal which was frankly puzzling from Chicago's perspective. The Sky need shooters to space the floor and add scoring punch to a lineup which has capable defenders and rebounders. Letting Mabrey go seems like a net minus for Chicago, but Connecticut was happy to make the acquisition. The Sun improved their roster, and they were strong to begin with.

Why The Dream Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Dream were hungry on Friday against the Seattle Storm, and more than that, they showed they were skilled enough to outplay one of the league's better teams in crunch time. The Dream have shown at times that they can play high-level defense. It doesn't always show up, but it has emerged several times this season. The problem for Atlanta is that its offense has often failed to complement its defense. Friday against Seattle, that was not an issue down the stretch in a comeback win. The Dream might have figured out over the Olympic break how to play better together. If that win has a strong galvanizing effect on this team, we could see Atlanta really take off in the second half of the season, covering spreads against the Sun and other top WNBA teams.

Final Sun-Dream Prediction & Pick

The Sun look like a well-rounded team with more options at both ends of the floor with Marina Mabrey now on their roster. They should be able to hammer Atlanta and cover.

Final Sun-Dream Prediction & Pick: Sun -7.5