ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Connecticut Sun take on the Minnesota Lynx. Check out our WNBA Playoffs odds odds series for our Sun-Lynx prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Sun Lynx.

The Minnesota have barely put a foot wrong since the midseason Olympic break. The Lynx have lost only twice since resuming the WNBA season in mid-August. Myisha Hines-Allen from the Washington Mystics has been a terrific addition to the team, balancing out the rotation and taking some of the burden off the other role players on the roster. Napheesa Collier is scoring like a superstar, carrying this team in the postseason. She was incredible in the sweep of the Phoenix Mercury in the first round. Minnesota has its best player playing her best basketball at the perfect time of year, which enables the supporting cast to complement Collier and give the Lynx the ideal mix of depth, offense-defense balance, and evenly distributed roles. Whenever Minnesota needs a bucket, Collier is there, and if defenses are going to send a double-team at her, the other players should get great looks at the basket, enabling the Lynx to become an offensive machine.

Minnesota faces a Connecticut team which was in second place for a good portion of the WNBA season until the Lynx surged in the final month. Connecticut just handled Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, sweeping them out of the playoffs with a dominant Game 1 and a clutch Game 2. Indiana took a very late lead in Game 2, but DeWanna Bonner and Marina Mabrey stepped up with big baskets to lead the Sun to victory. Connecticut has a veteran lineup which should not be intimidated by the Lynx.

The New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces are playing the showcase WNBA semifinal, but this series isn't exactly chopped liver. Both semifinals are heavyweight matchups. This clash between Connecticut and Minnesota simply won't get as much media coverage, but it should be just as good as Vegas-New York if not better.

Here are the Sun-Lynx WNBA Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Playoffs Odds: Sun-Lynx Odds

Connecticut Sun: +4.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +164

Minnesota Lynx: -4.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 155 (-110)

Under: 155 (-110)

How To Watch Sun vs Lynx

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why The Sun Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Sun have battle-tested veterans who will play great defense and make the Lynx work for every basket. The Lynx had a dogfight with the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of their playoff series. The Sun can pose an even bigger challenge to Minnesota and win outright. Connecticut will welcome a ragged, rugged, grind-it-out series. Minnesota wants Napheesa Collier to bust loose and score big, but the Sun might not let that happen.

Why The Lynx Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Lynx have been so consistently good for the past weeks that it is very hard to bet against them. The fact that the Lynx are playing Connecticut — a very good team, but not the Liberty or the Aces, two teams with comparatively better credentials — makes Minnesota stand out as a bigger, clearer favorite in this game and in this series.

Minnesota can play great basketball and yet still be beaten by the Liberty or Aces if New York or Vegas bring their A-game. In this series, Minnesota's A-game is better than Connecticut's A-game. That matters.

Final Sun-Lynx Prediction & Pick

Minnesota is the better team in this series, chiefly on offense. Take the Lynx.

Click Here for more betting news & predictions

Final Sun-Lynx Prediction & Pick: Lynx -4.5