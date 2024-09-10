ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Connecticut Sun take on the Los Angeles Sparks. Our WNBA odds series has our Sun-Sparks prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Sun Sparks.

The Connecticut Sun were really struggling — not just in Sunday night's game in Los Angeles against the Sparks, but over the past week. They failed to score 68 points in each of their previous two games, both home-court losses to the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces. Alyssa Thomas, one of their best players, was understandably struggling after suffering an injury a few days before. When the Sun fell behind the Sparks 63-57 early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, it recalled the game a few weeks earlier in TD Garden. The Sun, playing not on their regular home court in Connecticut but in Boston — for a game which was well attended — were down 58-55 in another grinding, sluggish game in which their offense wasn't functioning. Connecticut stormed past LA in the final few minutes to win that game in New England. The Sun had to make a fourth-quarter climb all over again a few weeks later, but this time in Los Angeles against an opponent which was proving to be thorny.

Sure enough, the Sun were once again able to own the final several minutes. They scored 22 of the game's last 26 points to beat the Sparks by 12 and cover the 8.5-point spread. It looked like a Sparks cover for nearly the whole game. The score was 69-67 Connecticut inside the four-minute mark, but the Sun went on a game-ending 10-0 run to cover. That game summed up the whole season for both teams. Connecticut has been a terrific closing team, and Los Angeles has been the worst endgame team in the W. The Sparks are a competitive team but not a successful one. The Sun are a competitive team and are in third place in the league with a chance to finish second if they can overtake the Minnesota Lynx in these final five games. They are one game behind Minnesota with the final day of the season — Thursday, Sept. 19 — just over a week away.

Here are the Sun-Sparks WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sun-Sparks Odds

Connecticut Sun: -10.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -600

Los Angeles Sparks: +10.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +420

Over: 158.5 (-110)

Under: 158.5 (-110)

How To Watch Sun vs Sparks

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: NBC/Comcast Sports Boston, Spectrum SportsNet, WNBA League Pass

Why The Sun Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Sun took the Sparks' best punch in two consecutive games and won both. They might have been a little fatigued on Sunday, flying in from their week-long homestand, but now they have been able to stay in Los Angeles for a few days and get a little added rest with no commute between games. They should be fresher, and they should be sharper, in this second game of the double-road stack the WNBA has used this season to reduce plane flights and overall travel.

Why The Sparks Can Cover The Spread/Win

LA has led the Sun in the fourth quarter of the last two games between the teams. The Sparks are a double-digit underdog and can certainly cover that spread, regardless of their overall record.

Final Sun-Sparks Prediction & Pick

The Sparks can outplay the Sun for 25 or 30 minutes and still not cover the spread. We saw that on Sunday. One would think the Sun will finally begin to shoot more consistently. If they do, they should win by 17 to 20 points. Take the Sun.

Final Sun-Sparks Prediction & Pick: Sun -10.5