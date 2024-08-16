ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Connecticut Sun take on the Dallas Wings. Our WNBA odds series has our Sun Wings prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Sun Wings.

The Connecticut Sun watched the New York Liberty begin the second half of the WNBA season — the resumption after the month-long Olympic break — by hammering the Los Angeles Sparks by 35 points, 103-68. The Liberty moved three full games ahead of the second-place Sun in the WNBA standings. It will be hard for the Sun to get first place in the WNBA, but being second place would mean another round of home-court advantage in the playoffs, and Connecticut has plenty of work to do in order to maintain that second spot in the 14 regular-season games left until the playoffs. The Sun, at 18-6, have a two-game lead in the loss column over three teams which all have eight losses: the 18-8 Minnesota Lynx, the 17-8 Seattle Storm, and the 16-8 Las Vegas Aces. The Sun will do quite well if they can fend off those three eight-loss teams for the No. 2 spot in the WNBA playoffs. They definitely have something to play for as they resume their season.

The Dallas Wings are four games out of the eighth and final playoff spot. With 15 games left on their schedule, that doesn't offer any real margin for error. They will likely need a 10-5 finish in those 15 games, coupled with a downward turn for the Chicago Sky, the team currently holding the eighth and final playoff spot. Dallas has been one of the W's more disappointing teams this year. The Wings have a few final chances to change that reality in the coming 10 days. If they can't get off to a good start upon resuming their season after the Olympic break, they won't be able to make the playoffs.

Here are the Sun-Wings WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sun-Wings Odds

Connecticut Sun: -5.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -235

Dallas Wings: +5.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +186

Over: 161 (-110)

Under: 161 (-110)

How To Watch Sun vs Wings

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT

TV: ION, WNBA League pass

Why The Sun Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Dallas Wings gave the Sun trouble in Connecticut early in the season, but the Sun won that game in the final minutes and then handled the Wings comfortably in the rematch in Texas later in the season. This is a game between the second-place team and the next-to-last-place team in the WNBA, with the second-place team having had a month of rest. The spread is not that large at 5.5 points. It seems that the number here is conspicuously small. Compare this with Seattle being a seven-point favorite at Atlanta against the Dream on Friday. One could make the argument that Seattle should be the 5.5-point favorite and Connecticut should be the seven-point favorite.

Why The Wings Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Wings have pulled some home-court upsets this season, beating the Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever in Texas. With a month off, this underachieving team has had a chance to regroup and rethink how it goes about its business. If we see a new team with a new attitude, that could lead to another upset victory for Dallas against a favored opponent.

Final Sun-Wings Prediction & Pick

A first game after a month-long break will make us once again recommend that you stay away from a pregame bet. Our lean is to Connecticut, but we advise caution in this unique betting situation.

Final Sun-Wings Prediction & Pick: Sun -5.5