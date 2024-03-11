The Phoenix Suns are on the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Suns-Cavaliers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Suns are 37-27 this season, but they are coming off a loss against the Boston Celtics. Phoenix did win their previous two games heading into that one, though. The Suns are tied for sixth in the Western Conference, so they have to win a few more games to make the playoffs straight up this season. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are both having great seasons as they both score over 27.0 points per game. However, Booker remains out with an injury. He should be back soon, though.
The Cavaliers are coming off a game against the Brooklyn Nets, but they do not have to travel, so they should be okay heading into this one. Cleveland is first in their division which puts them second in the Eastern Conference standings. Donovan Mitchell has been their best player as he scores 28.0 points per game on the season. Jarrett Allen is averaging a double-double, as well. Strus and Mitchell are out against the Nets, so they will be questionable against the Suns.
This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Suns-Cavaliers Odds
Phoenix Suns: -6 (-112)
Moneyline: -240
Cleveland Cavaliers: +6 (-108)
Moneyline: +198
Over: 221 (-108)
Under: 221 (-112)
How to Watch Suns vs. Cavaliers
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: AZ Family Sports 14, Bally Sports Ohio
Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Cavaliers could be without Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus, which would be a big hit to their lineup. Without Mitchell this season, the Cavaliers are 9-7. It is a winning record, but they are 32-15 with him playing, so Mitchell makes a massive difference. With the Suns having Durant at full health, not having Mitchell will hurt the Cavaliers big time.
The Suns are able to score a decent amount, and they just have to get to 115 in this game. When they score 115 points or more in a game this season, they are 29-7. That is an incredible record, and shows how much the Suns rely on their offense. If Phoenix can put up 115 points on a very tough defense, they are going to win this game.
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Cavaliers are one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. Even without some of their better players, the Cavaliers' defense has never waivered. The Cavs allow less than 110 points per game, which is an excellent number. They make it very hard on offenses, no matter who they play. If the Cavaliers can continue to play solid defense, they will cover this spread.
Cleveland needs to take advantage of the Suns without Booker. Without Booker, the Suns are 6-8. Phoenix really struggles without Booker, despite having Durant. The Cavaliers need to shut down Durant, but they should be able to play some good defense and hold the Suns to under 115 points in this one. If they do that, they will win this game.
Final Suns-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a good game. Both teams are solid, and they will play a close one. Because the Cavaliers are coming off a game Sunday night, I will take the Suns to cover this spread.
Final Suns-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Suns -6 (-112)