PHOENIX — Devin Booker is someone the Phoenix Suns need to perform on offense to win their first championship. But Booker's defensive rating has dipped this season.
Booker, who is in his ninth NBA season, has a defensive rating of 118.7. The statistic is something coach Frank Vogel was asked about before the Suns' home game versus the Atlanta Hawks March 21.
“Up and down,” said Vogel, “I think he's one of the highest IQ defenders on the team.”
The 27-year-old performed well on defense in the 2023 playoffs, averaging 1.7 steals. His defensive rating is the second-lowest of his career, just ahead of his 2018-19 campaign (118.2).
Vogel is known for his defense, but Phoenix is just No. 13 in defensive efficiency. Forward Kevin Durant has starred in his superstar role, but Booker has not on defense.
Booker is the Suns' defacto point guard in a season in which they have rotated primary point guards. He is someone who has the ball in his hands more often than not.
“He does a great job ‘quarterbacking,' that stuff doesn't show up…I think he's done a great job for us on that side,” said Vogel.
Phoenix faces Quin Snyder and the Atlanta Hawks Thursday, looking to win a second game in a row. Snyder praised Booker, Durant and Bradley Beal before the meeting.
“They all present unique challenges across the board. Anytime you have two guys capable of doing that, that is a challenge,” said Snyder.
Snyder's praise for former Utah Jazz player, Suns starter Grayson Allen
On Allen: “He has grown tremendously in a lot of ways…Clearly he is playing with so much confidence and he looks like he is having fun. I think that is something that is really important, somebody that is demanding of himself. To see him having the kind of year he is having, I am sure it is rewarding to him, knowing how much work he has put in. It is good to see.”