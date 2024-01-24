Devin Booker explained his viral fist bump with a baby

Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker recently had a clip go viral, in which he hit a fadeaway shot against the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the floor, then on the way back up fist bumped a baby that was sitting courtside right where he fell. Booker took some time to explain what he thought in the moment and why he gave that baby a fist bump.

“I remember this, I'm about to stand up, I turn and there's a baby in my face,” Devin Booker said, via NBA on X. “So I was just like ‘what's good homie?' Yeah, I actually seen them again. They blew up the picture I signed it for them so, it's a special moment.”

“I’m about to stand up. I turn, and there’s a baby in my face. So I was just like, ‘What’s good homie?’” Devin Booker breaks down the time he fist-bumped a baby 😅 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/TSnTA4REBb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 24, 2024

The game in question was Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs in 2022 against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans actually went on to win the game by the score of 125-114. Booker put up 31 points in that game.

Luckily, the Suns and Booker went on to defeat the Pelicans in six games in that playoffs. Of course, the Suns then went on to play the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs that year, and they lost that series in seven games.

Despite the loss in that game, the shot is a moment that Booker and especially the family of that baby can look back on fondly.

Now, the Suns are trying to get over the hump and win an NBA championship with Booker on the roster alongside superstar Kevin Durant.