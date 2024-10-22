Last 2023-2024 NBA season, the Phoenix Suns failed miserably in their championship pursuit. They still posted a respectable 49-33 record to take the sixth seed in the Western Conference, meaning that the Suns didn't need to partake in the Play-In Tournament to secure a playoff berth. However, the Suns were blasted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round, suffering the receiving end of a dominant sweep. Although there were plenty of reasons for being swept, it's clear as day that the supporting cast surrounding the

While the Suns will run the same core in the upcoming 2024-2025 season and managed to make some major offseason changes, the Suns still have some kinks to iron out during the course of the regular season, none bigger than the same issue that they faced last year which is depth.

Unproven Suns' roster additions

During the offseason, the Suns quickly went to work to surround their big three. But given how much they sacrificed for Durant and Beal's hefty contract, the squad didn't have much flexibility without shopping any of the players in their core. First, they managed to keep some serviceable vets including Royce O'Neale, Bol Bol, Damion Lee, and Josh Okogie. With the return of these players, the Suns should have some familiarity.

Some notable additions include Frank Kaminsky, Monte Morris, Tyus Jones, and Mason Plumlee. These veterans should know how to fill their roles. In fact, Jones and Morris should take up the playmaking duties, something the team had to give the responsibility to Booker. However, their lack of size should raise some concerns. On the other hand, Plumlee should provide productive minutes at the frontcourt when Nurkic is on the bench.

Aside from grizzled veterans, the Suns also took advantage of the draft by signing draft-day acquisitions Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro. Although these are promising moves, their ability to step up and complement the big three is still a huge question mark. While there seems to be promise based on the preseason games, it might be a different story when the 2024-2025 season commences.

Wear and tear on the Suns' core

While the Suns made headlines by piecing together their big three, last season proved that their team-up isn't exactly ideal. But apart from fit, any basketball fan knows that age isn't on their side, particularly for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Furthermore, health is also a glaring question for the star-studded Suns core.

Two-time NBA champion Durant is already 36 years old. Furthermore, he's also experienced a long list of injuries, capped off by a career-threatening Achilles tear that he suffered back in the 2019 NBA Finals. While Durant played 75 games last season, it remains to be seen whether an older KD can replicate that this year.

On the other hand, Beal hasn't played like the star that he was in Washington, since taking his talents to Phoenix. He has only played in 53 games last year. But to make matters worse, Beal was ultimately shut down in their first-round series sweep at the hands of the Timberwolves. He only scored 9 points on 4-of-13 shooting in Game 4.

Lastly, Booker isn't exactly one of the most durable superstars in the league. The Suns star only managed to register 68 games last season. Furthermore, the lack of depth even forced him to multitask both as a scorer and facilitator.

Given the Suns' roster formation, the team will go only as far as this core takes them, especially in the wild Western Conference. While the core will probably still have gas left in the tank, the Suns must find a way to keep their trio cohesive and healthy once the playoffs roll by.

Verdict on Mike Budenholzer's coaching fit

Aside from making some roster moves in the offseason, the biggest move made by the Suns was hiring Mike Budenholzer after firing NBA champion coach Frank Vogel. While Vogel was a proven coach, it seemed that he had trouble maximizing his trio of stars and limited roster depth. With the hiring of Budenholzer, it remains to be seen whether he can find a way to bring out the best out of his stars. Given that he is an offensive-oriented coach, the signs are promising, some of which we are seeing in the NBA Preseason.

The rest of the roster also relies on Budenholzer, whether or not he would be able to unleash some potential on a late bloomer like Bol Bol or its rookie acquisitions in Dunn and Ighodaro. Nonetheless, it won't be an easy job for Budenholzer in trying to bring a championship in Phoenix. However, with Budenholzer's experience and system, it won't be surprising if the Suns become a legitimate threat in the championship conversation.