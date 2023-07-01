Kyrie Irving and his agent might deserve some credit for getting a three-year, $126 million contract from the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs handed over $42 million per year, including a player option to Irving. It's uncertain that any other team would've come close to making such an offer. That's certainly how former Phoenix Suns' General Manager Ryan McDonough feels.

After it was announced that the Mavs signed Kyrie Irving early during the official start of 2023 NBA free agency, McDonough questioned what Dallas was thinking.

“I think they are crazy,” McDonough said of the Mavs on NBA TV. “Kyrie Irving has been unhappy over the last six years on a winning Cleveland Cavaliers team, a winning Boston Celtics team, and a Brooklyn Nets superteam where he chose to go four years ago today as a free agent with Kevin Durant. So why would you give him this kind of money? Why would you give him a player option in the third year? $42 million a year is insane for Kyrie Irving combined with a player option. Who were they bidding against? I don't understand this at all”

"I have no idea who the Mavs were bidding against." Ryan McDonough reacts to the Mavs' reported 3-year, $126M deal with Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/n1yfki5isw — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 30, 2023

Irving reportedly was set to meet with the Suns, but Phoenix was not a realistic landing spot for Irving in free agency. The Suns could only offer Irving the $5 million taxpayer mid-level exception. A sign-and-trade to the Suns would've had to be approved by the Mavs.

There was speculation that maybe the Houston Rockets could pursue Irving in free agency. The Rockets have cap space, but they might not even be ready to compete for a playoff spot next season.

Irving is now on track to make upwards of $359 million in his NBA career.