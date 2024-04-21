The Phoenix Suns arrived at the Target Center with momentum, plenty of postseason experience and three players who can absolutely dissect defenses. Needless to say, fans expected their Game 1 matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves to be a competitive affair. Things turned ugly in the second half, though, in more ways than one.
Grayson Allen rolled his right ankle while trying to make something happen on offense versus Karl-Anthony Towns in the third quarter. The NBA's leader in 3-point shooting percentage was in visible discomfort and headed to the locker room.
He was ruled questionable to return, a diagnosis that became irrelevant as the Wolves cruised to a 120-95 victory. Allen failed to score in 25 minutes of action (0-of-3 shooting) and finished with five rebounds, two assists and two turnovers. On a day when Devin Booker shot just 5-of-16 from the floor, and the Suns' bench struggled as a whole, a potential fourth-quarter outburst from Allen was sorely needed.
The most important thing now, however, is his long-term availability. Phoenix's lack of depth has been discussed throughout the season, but it was painfully apparent in this NBA Playoffs showdown. Even the enduring greatness of Kevin Durant (31 points on 11-of-17 shooting) is not enough on its own to overcome this hungry Minnesota team.
Allen has been a vital addition to this roster, hence why the Suns made it their mission to lock him up with a four-year, $70 million contract extension just days before postseason play began. If he is unable to quickly and effectively return to action, the veteran core will have to carry an even bigger offensive burden in this series.
A healthy Grayson Allen is not going to magically fix all of the Suns' issues, though.
Suns must adjust coming out of tough Game 1 defeat
With only Durant, Bradley Beal and Royce O'Neale putting forth worthwhile and efficient performances on offense, Phoenix mustered just 44 percent shooting. But worse than that, the squad had no answer for the Timberwolves in the second half.
Anthony Edwards captivated and ignited the wild home crowd, posting a game-high 33 points with nine rebounds, six assists and two steals. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added a crucial 18 points on the strength of four made 3-pointers, as Minnesota crushed Phoenix in the battle of the benches, 41-18.
Significant improvements have to be made before Tuesday's Game 2. Suns head coach Frank Vogel needs to figure out how to work around what looked to be an impenetrable defense for most of this contest.
Physicality can be a weakness for his team, but it has the talent and skill to overcome Defensive Player of the Year favorite Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker both know what it takes to enjoy deep playoff runs. Phoenix could gain control of this first-round if those two dynamic scorers erupt in unison.
The role players obviously have to step up, too, but Grayson Allen is the most important scoring option on this squad outside of the star trio. He averaged a career-best 13.5 points on near 50 percent shooting in 75 games played during the 2023-24 campaign. The former national champion with Duke may be polarizing– he drew many boos after elbowing Mike Conley Jr. in the face– but he is a potential X-factor for the Suns.
They hope he can shake off this ankle injury and be a difference-maker for the remainder of the series.