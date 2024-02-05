Jayson Tatum gave Bradley Beal an epic shoutout.

On Sunday afternoon, Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns bounced back from a recent loss to the Atlanta Hawks with a resounding road win over the Washington Wizards on the road. The game marked the return of Beal to the franchise where he spent the first 11 seasons of his career before the Wizards traded him away this past offseason.

Needless to say, Beal wanted to show up and show out in the building where he hit so many career landmarks, and he did just that on Sunday, dropping 43 points in the blowout victory and also taking in an emotional tribute video that the Wizards prepared for him in honor of his return.

Bradley Beal set or closed in on several franchise records during his time with the Wizards, so much so that Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum took to X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, with a simple emoji in response to a post from the NBA highlighting some of Beal's accolades.

Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal both hail from the St. Louis area, which might in part explain the Celtics star's endorsement of the Wizards legend. During his time with Washington, Beal and backcourt costar John Wall produced several epic moments, but were never able to advance past Game 7 of the second round, as the Wizards brass largely failed to put an adequate supporting cast around the duo.

In any case, with their road trip complete, Beal and the Suns will now head home to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.