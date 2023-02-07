Less than a month after saying he would not resign as Phoenix Suns CEO after the team was investigated for workplace misconduct, Jason Rowley is steeping down from the position, according to ESPN NBA writer Baxter Holmes, via Twitter.

When the original allegations came out, Jason Rowley said his actions were misrepresented by a story written by ESPN, which placed him at the center of enabling the hostile culture.

Phoenix Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley has resigned from the team, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/yuhWDCBjsV — Baxter Holmes (@Baxter) February 6, 2023

The sudden resignation by Rowley follows months of a misconduct investigation that resulted in the sale of the Suns to other owners. Robert Sarver, who was the previous owner, sold the team to a group led by Mat Ishbia. The source of Rowley’s resignation is a leaked email from interim team governor Sam Garvin.

“I wanted to let you know that Jason Rowley made the decision to leave the organization,” Garvin wrote, per ESPN. “After almost 15 years of hard work and dedicated service, Jason felt that the transition in ownership created ideal timing to close this chapter of his professional journey and pursue new opportunities.”

Garvin is overseeing the process of transition from Sarver to the Ishbia group. With the departure of Rowley and Sarver, the fallout continues from an investigation that has the two men allegedly chastising and intimidating employees.

Rowley was accused of berating female staff members and security guards, and another allegation has him pushing to fire a female employee while she was on maternity leave.

It’s not known who will replace Rowley, but the sale to the Ishbia group is expected to be completed in the coming days.