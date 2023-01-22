Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul was listed as “probable” with a hip injury before the team faces the Memphis Grizzlies, according to a tweet from Arizona Republic Suns Insider Duane Rankin. Center Deandre Ayton was listed out with an illness.

Paul could miss his eighth straight game after he left a matchup against the Miami Heat with right hip soreness. He played in 12 minutes in the eight-point loss to the Heat, scoring five points, dishing one assist and grabbing one steal.

Both Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton were ruled out of Saturday’s five-point win over the Indiana Pacers. Center Bismack Biyombo and guard Damion Lee took starts in their place as the Suns took on Indiana in the Footprint Center, combining for just under 57 minutes as they scored a combined 28 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and earned three assists in Biyombo’s first start since a 29-point loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Suns forward Ish Wainright said the team continued to build faith in its rotational players as Phoenix continues to find ways to win without their stars.

‘We’re holding it down and just building trust,” Wainright said on playing without the team’s stars. ”They’re trusting us, so when they get back, we’ll trust them.”

Guard Josh Okogie was listed as “available” as he battles through a nose injury. Guard Devin Booker will continue to be listed as “out” with a groin injury he reaggravated during a Christmas Day matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Guard Cam Payne and Landry Shamet were listed as “out” with foot injuries.

Grizzlies guard Danny Green is the only player listed on the team’s injury report. The Grizzlies took a 136-106 victory over the Suns at FedEx Forum the last time the two teams played each other.

The Suns will tip off against the Grizzlies at 6 p.m. MST on Sunday at the Footprint Center. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Arizona.