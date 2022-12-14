By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns suffered injury blows Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets on the road, with the team officially announcing that both big man Deandre Ayton and point guard Cameron Payne are out for the rest of the said contest.

Ayton apparently suffered the injury when he tried to take it strong to the basket with just a little over a minute remaining in the second quarter. He drew a shooting foul while attempting a layup but not stepped on the foot of Rockets defender Kevin Porter Jr. The Suns center was seen grimacing in pain after the play. Before leaving the game, Ayton only scored five points on 2-for-10 shooting from the field to go with three rebounds in 15 minutes of action. It is also possible that the Suns are only taking precautionary measures on Ayton and that the injury isn’t serious enough to cost him a game.

Meanwhile, Payne played just eight minutes but was more productive than Ayton, scoring nine points on an efficient 3-for-4 shooting from the floor while also dishing out a dime and a steal.

The injuries to Ayton and Payne are additional blows to the Suns, who are in the midst of a losing streak. They entered the Rockets game having lost all their last four contests. They also woke up Wednesday with just a 1-4 record in their last five games.

The hope for the Suns is that neither Ayton nor Payne will miss their next game on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers on the road before they fly back home to face the New Orleans Pelicans again on Saturday.