Dillon Brooks has made a name for himself over the past half-decade or so by being one of the most prominent enforcers in the association. Love him or hate him, he's going to make an impact for his team one way or another. This is why the Phoenix Suns have fallen in love with Brooks and his contributions, taking the occasional bad that comes with the many good things that he brings to the table.

His actions on Tuesday night during the Suns' contest against the Brooklyn Nets shows the Brooks experience in full display. He was seizing the opportunity to be the Suns' main man on offense amid Devin Booker and Jalen Green's injuries, but he was also guilty of an over-the-top infraction. Fighting for a loose ball against Nets big man Nic Claxton, Brooks was uber-aggressive and ended up smacking Claxton towards the midsection right in the jewels.

Officials then whistled Brooks for a flagrant foul. But the Suns forward wasn't done there. In a play not too long after he was called for a flagrant, he got tangled up with Nets guard Egor Demin. Frustrated towards the officials for the lack of whistle, he directed his annoyance towards the baseline referee, who wasted no time calling a technical foul on him — his 15th of the season.

Dillon Brooks was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul for striking Nic Claxton in the midsection while attempting to go for the ball. pic.twitter.com/ujCjWZSzLe — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) January 28, 2026

Dillon Brooks, already with a flagrant foul tonight, got called for his 15th technical foul on this baseline play. He is one away from a suspension.pic.twitter.com/qfpVLEwEKl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2026

Article Continues Below

Suns embrace Dillon Brooks for who he is

It's important for someone like Brooks to be appreciated for the player he is, and he's certainly found a home in the Valley with the Suns. He's so beloved within his current franchise that governor Mat Ishbia went as far as to say that he's not available for trade — perhaps maybe ever.

Brooks also found this sense of belonging with the Houston Rockets, but he did give way to bring Kevin Durant in. This is a stark contrast to the treatment he received towards the end of his Memphis Grizzlies tenure, when he was blamed as the scapegoat for the team's downfall.