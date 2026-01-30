Dillon Brooks has never been one to shy away from the spotlight, but on Thursday night, he decided to turn the Footprint Center into his own personal playground.

With the Phoenix Suns missing their primary offensive engine in Devin Booker, the man often dubbed “Dillon the Villain” stepped up and delivered a first-half performance for the ages against the Detroit Pistons.

Brooks didn’t just lead the charge; he scorched the Pistons. By the time both teams headed to the locker room for halftime, Dillon Brooks had already amassed a staggering 24 points. He was surgical from the field, knocking down 8-of-11 shots, including a sharp 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. He also chipped in three rebounds, proving he was doing more than just hunting for his own bucket.

His offensive explosion allowed the Phoenix Suns to jump out to a commanding 72-56 lead at the break. Without Booker, who is currently sidelined with a right ankle sprain, many wondered where the scoring punch would come from. Brooks answered that question early and often, attacking the Detroit Pistons' perimeter defense with a level of aggression that left the young Pistons reeling.

It wasn't just the volume of the scoring that stood out, but the efficiency. Brooks played within the flow of the offense, finding his spots and punishing Detroit for every late rotation. For a Suns team looking to solidify its standing in a crowded Western Conference, this kind of outburst from a veteran leader is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Whether you love him or hate him, there is no denying the impact Brooks brings to the floor when his shot is falling. If he keeps this pace up, the “villain” might just become the ultimate hero in Phoenix.