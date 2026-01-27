Jalen Green has only been in four games for the Phoenix Suns, but he has the chance to participate on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets. He is listed as questionable with right hamstring injury management.

Although Green exited the Suns' game on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks due to that injury, it felt more like an aggravation.

While head coach Jordan Ott signaled that his injury is more maintenance-related, Tuesday's game can provide a true test of that analysis.

Phoenix could miss both Devin Booker and Green if the latter is ruled out. Regardless, the Nets are missing a plethora of players as well.

Still, the best ability is availability, and having one half of the dynamic backcourt would be huge. The Suns are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff hunt, while being eight games over .500.

Jalen Green would unlock the stagnant Suns offense

Sunday's game against the Miami Heat showed how much the Suns miss Green and Booker. The half-court offense stalled and struggled to find any sort of rhythm.

A plethora of rushed shots, forced shots, and isolation situations seemed to signal a need for someone like Green. His rim pressure alone can create space for others. Although he can speed the game up, he can buy a bucket whenever he needs to.

The team might not want to rush him back, but they might be inclined to do so because of the schedule. Phoenix plays four games in five days, and keeping that separation in the Western Conference can be on its mind.

Still, the long-term is more important than the short-term, as the Suns have emphasized. Either way, Green being questionable is a step in the right direction and a sigh of relief for what was thought of as another significant injury woe.