PHOENIX– Moments after Devin Booker suffered an ankle injury, it waved through the Phoenix Suns locker room. Head coach Jordan Ott felt that more than anyone.

His star player was hit with another setback. Luckily, he is set to be evaluated in one week, but Booker's absence will loom large. Even with the next-man-up mentality, Ott shared before Sunday's game just what exactly went through the team after the injury.

“I think there was a little grieving process after the Atlanta game, and then you move forward,” Ott said. “That's what this game is about: how you overcome the next hurdle that's thrown at you.”

Jordan Ott told @Amanda_Pflugrad his honest thoughts when Devin Booker suffered his ankle injury on Friday. “There was a little grieving process after the Atlanta game, then you move forward. That’s what this game is about. How you overcome the next hurdle that’s thrown at you.” pic.twitter.com/Vqoz3eNYeb — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) January 25, 2026

If anyone understands adversity, it would be the Suns. They've dealt with a Jalen Green injury for all but four games. Booker missed some time with a groin injury, in addition to Dillon Brooks and Grayson Allen.

Phoenix knows what it's like, and this might be another bump in the road.

Devin Booker's injury status is a relief to Jordan Ott and the Suns

What was originally deemed as a potential four-to-six week timeline, the evaluation process is set to only one week. Considering what could've been, this is a pleasant surprise to everyone.

Granted, Booker will do everything he can to be on the floor. His team is 26-15 when he plays, and it's clear that he is the leader on the floor.

However, the Suns have five games within seven days, which worsens the injury woes. He's averaging 25.4 points and 6.2 assists per game in 34 minutes.

Against some of the more physical and trap-heavy teams, Booker has been masterful at calming his team down. Also, he is one of the top scorers in the league and can get to his spots at will.

Either way, it'll be another chance for the Suns depth to shine during the short, yet impactful homestand.