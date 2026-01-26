PHOENIX– Offense without Devin Booker has Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott feeling a bit somber.

Although he felt that after Friday's game, when Booker initially got injured, that sentiment sat with him during his postgame press conference on Sunday after a 111-102 loss to the Miami Heat.

“It’s hard. You feel helpless at times, to be honest with you,” Ott lamented.

This isn't a diss to the rest of Phoenix, but rather, an acknowledgement of how good Booker is on the floor. He continually dices the defenses and makes them play at his pace.

His gravity opens up the floor for his teammates. Ott made sure to give Booker his flowers for his impact.

“He's able to create that first domino so many times and make the right play,” Ott shared. “Talked about it all year, his ability to get off of it at the perfect time.

“Have a feel for the game, have a feel for his teammates, is unmatched and unlike anything I've been around. Without him out there, their ability to switch really affected us.”

Jordan Ott shared with @DuaneRankin the magnitude Devin Booker has on the offense. “He's able to create that first domino so many times and make the right play. Talked about it all year, his ability to get off of it at the perfect time. Have a feel for the game, have a feel for… pic.twitter.com/neOJW9m4Ig — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) January 26, 2026

Suns' Jordan Ott isn't the only one who sees Devin Booker that way

One of the recipients of Booker being on the floor has to be Grayson Allen. The latter has had career seasons in Phoenix, and it's not appearing to be a coincidence.

He's consistently talked about Booker being a great leader, both vocally and with his play. The same feeling occurred when he missed Sunday's contest with that ankle injury.

The Suns were forced into chucking up shots in a hope to establish a rhythm. Instead, they were dissected and played isolation ball. It's something Allen knows wouldn't happen if Booker was on the floor.

“When he's in the game, I think it simplifies the way we get open looks. We still do a good job most of the time of generating open looks for each other without him in the game, but it's just harder and it's harder to sustain for a 48-minute game.”

"It's a little more tough. Not a lot of catch-and-shoots, but probably eight of them felt good leaving my hands." Grayson Allen on 1-of-11 on 3s in Suns loss to Heat. "Definitely should've made more than one of them." On playing without Devin Booker's gravity on 3s: "When he's… pic.twitter.com/YJkbK98iL4 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 26, 2026

For the next four games at least, Phoenix will be without Booker. Within that stretch, it'll be within a five day window. The Suns halfcourt offense might not be built overnight, but they'll need to figure something out without the leading scorer available.