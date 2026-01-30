Alongside The Ringer's Zach Lowe, Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia addressed the Charlotte Hornets trade rumors surrounding Miles Bridges without getting into specifics. Lowe leaned on his longtime reporting experience in his interview with Ishibia.

Without mentioning Bridges, Lowe made it very obvious as to which player in the Eastern Conference the Suns are reportedly linked to ahead of the trade deadline, per The Zach Lowe Show.

“I know you can’t say players' names, but you have been linked to a power forward in the Eastern Conference, who went to Michigan State and has some bad stuff in his track record off the court,” Lowe framed his question. “Is there any truth to that?” Lowe asked. “I know that guy that you are referencing,” Ishbia replied.

“And he’s a great player and a winner on the court. He believes in a lot of things we do, but there’s nothing to it right now. There’s nothing even close that we’re talking about. And I know there’s a lot of bigger trades that a lot of teams are talking about now that are maybe going to hold up the rest of them, but the truth is, we like our team. We like our guys.”

While Ishbia shut down the likelihood of the Suns making a move before next week's deadline, that could change during the offseason.

“If a good opportunity comes up, whether it’s a position that we need,” Ishbia added. “But it’s got to be aligned with the age that we’re building and the toughness, and the type of guys we want.”

Mat Ishbia never dismissed the notion that the Suns aren't interested in Bridges, stating good things about the Hornets forward, without confirming Phoenix is in pursuit. Bridges, a former Michigan State player, was arrested for felony domestic violence in June 2022.

Article Continues Below

Warriors, Bucks, Suns reportedly linked to Miles Bridges

Following the Suns' impressive 114-96 blowout win against the Pistons, who have the best record in the Eastern Conference, will the front office be busy ahead of next week's trade deadline? While the trade buzz surrounding Honets' Miles Bridges continues to heat up, the Suns are considered one of three potential destinations, alongside the Warriors and the Bucks, according to the Athletic's Sam Amick.

“As for Hornets that might be on the move, veteran forward Miles Bridges is drawing significant interest, league sources told The Athletic,” Amick wrote. “The Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, and Phoenix Suns are all known to be among the interested parties, though it remains to be seen if any team can compel the Hornets to give Bridges up.

Charlotte’s lack of interest in the Bucks’ Kyle Kuzma is a potential obstacle to a deal between the two teams. Draft capital is also a pivotal part of the conversation.”

Ishbia's Suns will be a team to look out for before February 5's trade deadline.