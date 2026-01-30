In a recent interview with The Ringer's Zach Lowe, Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia addressed trade rumors surrounding Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, and his relationship with Hall of Fame guard, Isiah Thomas. Thomas, an NBA broadcaster who was a previous GM and exective for the Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks, was widely criticized for his job as Knicks president of basketball operations from 2003 to 2008.

Ishbia's ties with Thomas has led some to believe that Isiah is on the cusp of landing role in the Suns front office, which is a report that the team owner denied, per The Ringer's The Zach Lowe Show.

“No, Isiah is a friend of mine. I talk to Isiah just like I talk to Tom Izzo, just like I talk to Draymond Green. I talk to all my basketball connections through my life. Nobody has a formal title,” Ishbia said. “But just like anyone, if someone bought a mortgage company and they would call me and be like, ‘Hey, Matt’s my friend, what would you do?’ I’d give my thoughts, I’d talk to people, and I’d bounce things off people.

“Isiah has no formal title. I think he’s a great guy, I think he’s got a lot of great insights, but just like Tom Izzo does,” Ishbia concluded.

Isiah Thomas has a bad reputation in the NBA front office for making poor decisions with teams like the Knicks. During his time, he traded for Eddy Curry, giving up two first-round picks. He also had some bad signings over the years, like giving Jared Jeffries a $30 million deal.

Coming off the Suns' failed superteam that led to watching Phoenix trade Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal away during the offseason, the thought of seeing Ishbia aligned with Thomas can understandably make fans uneasy.

Mat Ishbia addressed Suns' Miles Bridges trade rumors

Without All-Star Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks and the Suns have found success lately, including an impressive win against the Pistons. However, will Suns' Mat Ishbia push for a trade with the Hornets for Miles Bridges? Ishbia wouldn't confirm or deny the rumors surrounding Bridges, but did have nothing but good things to say about the Hornets forward, per The Zach Lowe Show.

“He’s a great player and a winner on the court. He believes in a lot of things we do, but there’s nothing to it right now. There’s nothing even close that we’re talking about,” Ishbia said. “And I know there’s a lot of bigger trades that a lot of teams are talking about now that are maybe going to hold up the rest of them, but the truth is, we like our team. We like our guys.”

While Ishbia shut down the likelihood of the Suns making a move before next week's deadline, that could change during the offseason.

“If a good opportunity comes up, whether it’s a position that we need,” Ishbia added. “But it’s got to be aligned with the age that we’re building and the toughness, and the type of guys we want.”

The Suns will host the Cavs on Friday.