SCOTTSDALE– When Charles Barkley comments on you, you typically listen. That was exactly the case for Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks.

As Barkley said that Brooks should be an all-star for the Suns, it was a statement of pure intent. The latter is having a career year in the Valley of the Sun and seems to be scratching the surface.

Following Thursday's shootaround, Brooks responded to the Phoenix legend's comments and took it all in stride.

“It was great,” Brooks said. “I love watching that segment of basketball with Shaq, Charles, and Kenny. They’re humorous, they’re fun, they get people involved.

“Chuck, the legend, the Hall of Famer. For him to see my name and see the hard work that’s paid off right now, it’s good.”

He's averaging nearly 21 points per game and has been the catalyst in many ways. If it's on the floor, taking over a game, or getting underneath the opposing team's skin, Brooks is true to who he is.

Charles Barkley isn't exaggerating about Dillon Brooks being an all-star

Barkley's point is more than valid, especially considering where the Suns were projected to be. Initially, some said they wouldn't even eclipse 30 wins, and are close to hitting that number with the all-star game around the corner.

But still, Phoenix's injuries haven't made anyone's lives easier. As a result, guys like Brooks have had to rise to the occasion and perform with great expectations.

Everyone knew who he was, and still is. But he made it a mission to improve his offensive game and become a well-rounded offensive option on three levels of scoring.

Regardless if whether or not Brooks is an all-star, his mission is to change the team's culture, and he's done that. Guys like Barkley might be the first domino to fall for outsiders realizing how Brooks has improved his game.