PHOENIX– A reputation unlike any other– for better or for worse– belongs to Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks and the NBA league officials.

The latter seemed to track Brooks down for any contact that crosses the threshold of what is deemed as ‘unnecessary' during Tuesday's 106-102 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

His first technical foul occurred in the second quarter with 27 seconds remaining against Nets rookie Egor Dëmin. The two were going for a loose ball and got tangled up. Afterwards, Brooks tried to get Dëmin off him, which resulted in the technical foul.

In the quarter before, he was going for a loose ball when he inadvertently struck Nic Claxton in the groin area. It looked incidental and not something egregious, but the officials made that call.

While they deemed the play unnecessary, he wanted an explanation, but he wasn't given one. He felt that official Curtis Blair had it out for him.

In the locker room postgame, Brooks mentioned that the technical foul would be rescinded, and it was. Still, it presents an interesting question: Can the dialogue between players and officials improve?

“It’s great if you’re an all-star. But when you’re not an all-star, you get the bottom of the barrel,” Brooks shared when asked about that relationship growing.

“Maybe they might need to go to communication class or something like that to help them out with being able to talk with the players and know them as much as we get to know them.”

Suns' Dillon Brooks has a reputation that officials seek

Yes, Brooks isn't the friendliest player on the court, and will be the first to tell you. But he's not actively seeking ways to hurt or intentionally injure people.

But his reputation doesn't make matters any better for him. After all, he is nicknamed “The Villain” and plays into that persona.

From the officials' perspective, they know the antics and how quickly a game can escalate. The lack of detail and clarity about specific fouls should be examined, especially after Arizona Sports reporter Kellan Olson was the pool reporter with the officials.

It's easy to see why Brooks is frustrated, but he's in murky waters.

Despite the technical foul being rescinded, two more and he faces a one-game suspension. One more flagrant foul and he's serving a one-game suspension.

With the Suns down Devin Booker and Jalen Green, they need any firepower they can have. Plus, Brooks is one of the clear momentum-shifters within the team.

He'll put himself on the line for the betterment of Phoenix. Even if it sometimes means sacrificing himself to be at the brunt of the officials.

There might need to be a study done on how many more technical fouls Brooks will have rescinded. It might not be a concern for now, but this exchange paints a much greater picture.

Improved and constructive conversations between players and officials are a must to prevent unwarranted reputations from being built based on how someone plays.