Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon and center Deandre Ayton helped lead Bahamas men's basketball team to a win over Argentina in an Olympic pre-qualifying tournament final Sunday night, 82-75. Bahamas advanced to a qualifying tournament next summer, where it will have a chance to compete for its first-ever Olympic berth.

Gordon led Bahamas with 27 points, including three consecutive 3-pointers that helped secure the win. He spoke after the game about what it meant to win for the country.

“It means a lot, it's great to do this for the Bahamas,” Gordon said. “My mom was born and raised there, and I'm just glad that we get to advance with these guys.”

Ayton finished with 21 rebounds in the game. He also had 10 points for his third double-double in this Olympic pre-qualifying tournament.

“It's big,” Gordon said. “Without him, we don't have a chance. We just got to have — everybody has to have the right attitude, the right demeanor for this upcoming season. And sky's the limit for us.”

Ayton said he feels the Bahamas group with Gordon, Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield and others is the “best teammates” he has been around, “on and off the court.”

“Just understanding how it feels to fight for your country and everybody on the same mission was a phenomenal feeling,” Ayton said.

Ayton, Gordon and Bahamas will play next summer for a chance to qualify for the summer Olympics in Paris. Now, the two Suns will turn their focus toward their NBA season, in which they are expected to compete for Phoenix's first-ever NBA title.