The Golden State Warriors will be limited during the upcoming NBA free agency period, but they just made their first of several small moves. The Warriors exercised their team option on 2024-2025 breakout rookie center Quinten Post to keep him on the roster for another year.

After making the league minimum as a rookie, Post will earn $1.9 million in 2025-2026, per HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto. Post is one of three players the Warriors have a player option on in the upcoming season, joining Brandin Podziemski and Gui Santos. Golden State also picked up Santos' option to bring him back for a third year.

Post, a 2024 second-round pick, came on strong late in the year. As Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis struggled with consistency, Steve Kerr gave Post 14 starts down the stretch. The Boston College alum averaged 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.4 blocks in 42 games.

As the team's best floor-spacing center, Post added to the offense in a way Looney and Jackson-Davis could not. Post hit 40.8 percent of his three-point attempts as a rookie, the highest clip on the team. He started two of the Warriors' 12 playoff games — one against the Houston Rockets and one against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After trading for and subsequently extending Jimmy Butler, the Warriors' cap space is limited in the 2025 offseason. Butler and Stephen Curry will each make over $50 million in the next two years, with Draymond Green raking in over $25 million in the span. That gives the three stars over $140 million total in the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 seasons.

Article Continues Below

Warriors face intriguing decisions in 2025 NBA free agency

Technically, the Warriors tendered a qualifying offer to Jonathan Kuminga for their first free agency move. However, with Kuminga seeking a pay raise as a restricted free agent, he is unlikely to sign the $7.9 million deal. Instead, Golden State reserves the right to match any offer he signs.

With Post and Santos now officially signed through the 2025-2026 season, the Warriors have eight players under contract, not including rookies Alex Toohey and Will Richard. Jackson-Davis, Buddy Hield and Moses Moody round out Golden State's pre-free agency roster. Moody, who will make $11 million in the upcoming season, is the only player other than Curry, Butler and Green slated to earn an eight-figure salary.

Golden State clearly needs to add size in free agency and has made that a priority. Brook Lopez, Santi Aldama, Larry Nance Jr. and Mason Plumlee headline the available players who would best fit on the roster.