Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is not considered a top-10 player in the NBA by ESPN, which released its players ranked No. 50 through No. 11 for the 2023-24 season and had Booker at No. 11.

ESPN provided the following explanation as to why Booker fell one spot from last year's rankings.

“On the verge of turning 27, traditionally looked at as the age when players enter their prime, Booker is a top-10-caliber talent. A dangerous scorer who has grown as a playmaker, Booker is simply one of the best the league has to offer, but the addition of star guard Bradley Beal could cap Booker's usage in 2023-24.”

There is controversy among the ranking since Booker is behind Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander was first-team All-NBA in 2022-23 but did not get the Thunder in the eight-team playoff bracket.

Here is how Suns fans reacted to Booker's ranking. Beal was ranked No. 37 in ESPN's rankings, and Durant is rated a top-10 player.

Top 5 player but let em sleep — David (@dtb26) October 11, 2023

He dropped a spot in their rankings after what he did in the playoffs? It was literally the most efficient scoring run in NBA postseason history… He was 10th last year. Doesn’t make sense — Colt O (@ColtonOliver8) October 11, 2023

It's pathetic that ESPN doesn't agree. — 🏀 rob ☀ (@sh0w_must_g0_0n) October 11, 2023

They never show book the love he deserves.. they always find ways to put him down but no worries.. he's only getting better. Can't wait to see what excuses they'll find next — Mikecr7 (@mikecr7cs) October 11, 2023

The guy is voted as the top SG in the league by all the GMs but espn thinks this? Espn is a joke — Suns fan (@Deezsuns) October 11, 2023

Booker in 2022-23 set the Suns' single-season record for points per game (27.8), regardless of games played. In the playoffs, he led all players in scoring (33.7 points), averaged a combined 2.5 steals and blocks and shot 50 percent from three. He shot 58.5 percent overall from the field.

Booker averaged a career-best 7.2 assists per game in the playoffs but apparently did not get an improved ranking simply because the Suns added another star to their team.

Booker is 26 years old and has reached the NBA Finals. He has made the All-NBA first-team and led the Suns to their best-ever regular season in 2021-22.

Although he was a first-team All-NBA player last season, Gilgeous-Alexander is yet to prove as much as Booker, who has led the Suns to three of their best-ever seasons. Phoenix has even had the best winning percentage in the NBA since the 2019-20 NBA bubble.

Booker has scored 40 points in consecutive Finals games and had star performances in the postseason against the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, who have won championships in the last four years. Tuesday, he was revealed to be regarded as the top player at his position (shooting guard) in a poll by NBA general managers.