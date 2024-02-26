The Phoenix Suns took it to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night, winning the game 123-113. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker had great games as usual. However, after the game, Booker hyped up Jusuf Nurkic for his efforts.
Nurkic went ballistic against the Lakers and his production pushed the Suns over the edge to get the win. Devin Booker couldn't help but give him his props, as Nurkic is playing an important role for Phoenix, according to Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports.
“Devin Booker on Jusuf Nurkic's performance: ‘A big part of why we won. I don't think we've won a game without him this year in the four that he's missed, so that speaks for itself.'”
Nurkic finished the game with 18 points, 22 rebounds, and seven assists. He did it all for the Suns and proved to be the difference-maker on Sunday night. Phoenix is a noticeably better team when Nurkic plays, as he's proven to be a great third or fourth option behind Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal when he plays.
On the season, the veteran center is currently averaging 11.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. His rebounding has been the most eye-opening part of Nurkic's game, as this season he's averaging nearly two more rebounds per game than his career average.
With that said, the Suns don't play again until February 29. So, they'll have several days of rest before taking on the Houston Rockets. Look for Jusuf Nurkic to continue playing at a high level, as his production could be key for the teams success.