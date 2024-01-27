Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker honored the late Kobe Bryant by joining him on an exclusive list Friday evening.

On Friday evening, Devin Booker and his Phoenix Suns hit the road to take on the new-look Indiana Pacers, playing in just their third home game since the high-profile acquisition of Pascal Siakam. Booker has been on an absolute tear as of late, eviscerating several of the Suns' most recent opponents and allowing Phoenix to skyrocket up the Western Conference standings in the process.

That heater continued on Friday evening in Indiana, as Booker poured in an astonishing total of 29 points in just the first quarter alone against the Pacers. In fact, so impressive was Booker's feat that he made a bit of NBA history in the process, joining the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant as the only players since the 1996-97 season with at least three career 28 or more point quarters, per the Suns on X.

Friday marks the anniversary of Bryant's tragic death. He, his daughter Gianna, and several other passengers passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The event caused an outpouring of grief from the basketball world, including from Booker himself, who has long looked at Bryant as a source of inspiration.

The similarities between the way that Booker and Bryant play can also be seen on the court, especially in Booker's footwork when he gets to the midrange.

While Bryant may no longer be here with us, it's beautiful to see that his legacy continues to live on through the next generation of elite guards in the NBA.

Booker and the Suns next take the floor on Sunday against the Orlando Magic.