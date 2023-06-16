The Phoenix Suns are seeking their first championship in franchise history. They are in very good hands, according to NBA player rankings by The Ringer.

Forward Kevin Durant is rated as the fourth-best player in the NBA. Guard Devin Booker is No. 10. The Suns are the only team to have two top-10 players in the ranking.

Guard Chris Paul (No. 48) and center Deandre Ayton (No. 66) are also among the 125 players listed by the site.

Durant was traded to the Suns in a blockbuster trade for forwards Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap in 2028 in February. He is expected to be a missing piece for the Suns in their quest for their first title.

Phoenix advanced to the Western Conference semifinals but lost to the NBA-champion Denver Nuggets in six games. The franchise is making moves to quickly improve for 2023-24.

The Suns fired coach Monty Williams and hired Frank Vogel, who coached the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2020 championship. Phoenix also retained their associate head coach under Monty Williams, Kevin Young, who has the backing of Booker and is perceived as a future NBA coach.

Booker is becoming one of the league's best players quickly. He helped lead the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021 and was an All-NBA first-team selection in 2022. This season, he averaged a career-best 28.9 points per game and was arguably the best player in the playoffs before he suffered an apparent foot injury in Game 5 versus the Nuggets.

He became the first player since Michael Jordan to record at least 295 points through the first eight games of a playoff run. He is 26 years old and just entering his prime.