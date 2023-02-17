Every hard-working employee hopes their efforts are rewarded with a bonus. Very rarely does it happen from their former boss, though. Disgraced former Phoenix Suns owner robert sarver is giving out $20,000 bonuses each to approximately 300 full time team employees, per Baxter Holmes of ESPN.
Sarver sold the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury to mortgage lender Mat Ishbia for $4 billion after allegations of racism and misogyny came to light. Ishbia assumed majority ownership on Feb. 6 to the satisfaction of many fans across the NBA. He informed the employees of their bonuses via email.
Sarver’s act of charity was certainly not met with unanimous praise given his past. Many fans took to Twitter to question his motives, believing the 61-year-old might have been doing some damage control.
I'm really confused by this… did Sarver say I wasn't giving g these employees a bonus but Mat you have to? Or did Sarver pay these? Feels weird to include Sarver into this. Maybe saving face? https://t.co/dRTcWhZdPM
