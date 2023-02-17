Every hard-working employee hopes their efforts are rewarded with a bonus. Very rarely does it happen from their former boss, though. Disgraced former Phoenix Suns owner robert sarver is giving out $20,000 bonuses each to approximately 300 full time team employees, per Baxter Holmes of ESPN.

Sarver sold the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury to mortgage lender Mat Ishbia for $4 billion after allegations of racism and misogyny came to light. Ishbia assumed majority ownership on Feb. 6 to the satisfaction of many fans across the NBA. He informed the employees of their bonuses via email.

Sarver’s act of charity was certainly not met with unanimous praise given his past. Many fans took to Twitter to question his motives, believing the 61-year-old might have been doing some damage control.

“Disgraced former Suns CEO Robert Sarver is distributing hush money to hundreds of Suns employees according to sources sounds a bit more accurate,” retired NBA player Etan Thomas Tweeted. Another person, Ben Stein, seemed befuddled by the wording in Ishbia’s emial and was not sure if the money was being paid by Sarver, or on his behalf by Ishbia. “ I’m really confused by this… did Sarver say I wasn’t giving g these employees a bonus but Mat you have to? Or did Sarver pay these? Feels weird to include Sarver into this. Maybe saving face?,” he said.



If Ishbia was the one actually paying the bonuses on Sarver’s behalf, it would be the most egregious example of someone wrongly taking credit for a deed since Elaine Benes infamously accepted a “thank you” for a big salad under false pretenses.

Of course, there were other people who took the act at face value, with one user tweeting “ If I got an email like this I’d pass out…. Wow. Kudos to the Sarver family .”

Most fans will not forget the ex-owner’s alleged scandals and refuse to let him off the hook. That will inextricably be a part of his legacy.

Though, hundreds of employees having their lives greatly impacted is something everyone should love to see.