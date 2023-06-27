After taking a one-year hiatus, Frank Vogel is now back in the NBA. He's taken a massive role too, as the new head coach of the Phoenix Suns — a team that has some very high expectations this coming season. As a matter of fact, more than a few folks out there will argue that there it's going to be championship or bust for this squad in 2023-24.

For his part, however, Vogel is very much looking forward to the challenge ahead. The one-time NBA champion coach with the Los Angeles Lakers was recently asked to describe what he likes most about his new job, and based on his answer, there's no denying that Coach Frank absolutely adores it:

“Everything, honestly,” Vogel said. “I love the current roster that we have and what this group can do over the next few years. The opportunity to win another championship for me is something that's very compelling. I love this city, I love the fact that this fanbase is not had an NBA championship here in Phoenix and the opportunity to do what the Nuggets just did for their city, to do with the Suns for this city of Phoenix is something that is really attractive to me. I'm excited to get started.”

What does Frank Vogel like most about the @Suns job? "Everything." pic.twitter.com/EPMCbWA3Cx — Jim Rome (@jimrome) June 27, 2023

Vogel obviously knows what's expected from him in his new role, and that's winning an NBA title in Year 1. To be fair, that's exactly what he did for LA in his debut season for the Lakers. Fans and pundits alike expect Vogel to replicate this amazing feat now that he's with the Suns, and in all honesty, there could be some major consequences if he fails to do so.