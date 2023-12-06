The Phoenix Suns shot 27 fewer shots, committed 20 turnovers and still had a chance to win their NBA In-Season Tournament game Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Suns, who lost 106-103 and will host the Sacramento Kings Friday, trailed 105-103 with 11 seconds left. Phoenix forced a turnover from Lakers guard Austin Reaves, the ball rolled past Devin Booker and toward guard Grayson Allen.

Phoenix would and should have had a chance to win or tie the game. But referee Tom Washington raised his hand with the ball out of Reaves' hands to award Lakers forward LeBron James a timeout, a call that ultimately gave Los Angeles two free throws and a chance to close the quarterfinals game.

“You can't call a timeout on a loose ball,” an exasperated Suns coach Frank Vogel told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.

“Everything in the league is reviewable, I don't know why that can't be reviewable.”

Phoenix also felt it could and should have had a take foul whistled on Lakers forward Cam Reddish, who intentionally fouled Booker on a potential fastbreak chance. But take fouls are not called in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter.

Vogel said he did not get a good explanation following the timeout by James.

“Look, it's very disappointing,” Vogel reiterated in his press conference more than once.

The Suns will host the Kings but missed out on a chance to win $500,000 for each player in the NBA's In-Season Tournament.

Phoenix is 0-3 against the Lakers this season. The Suns are now seventh place in the West with a 12-9 record.