Suns coach Frank Vogel said he was disappointed with the referees' decision to give LeBron James a timeout in the final seconds.

The Phoenix Suns shot 27 fewer shots, committed 20 turnovers and still had a chance to win their NBA In-Season Tournament game Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Suns, who lost 106-103 and will host the Sacramento Kings Friday, trailed 105-103 with 11 seconds left. Phoenix forced a turnover from Lakers guard Austin Reaves, the ball rolled past Devin Booker and toward guard Grayson Allen.

Phoenix would and should have had a chance to win or tie the game. But referee Tom Washington raised his hand with the ball out of Reaves' hands to award Lakers forward LeBron James a timeout, a call that ultimately gave Los Angeles two free throws and a chance to close the quarterfinals game.

Suns fans should be livid. In order for a time out to be called,the Lakers needed to have possession of the ball. It is clearly not controlled by Reaves as the ball is already free by the time LeBron is turning to the ref with the time out signal. This would’ve tied the game pic.twitter.com/tF6Jb9MQVT — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) December 6, 2023

“You can't call a timeout on a loose ball,” an exasperated Suns coach Frank Vogel told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.

“Everything in the league is reviewable, I don't know why that can't be reviewable.”

"Not a good one." Upset Frank Vogel when asked what explanation he got on #Lakers granted timeout when it appeared they turned the ball over before. Vogel is asking for inadvertent whistle. that would signal a review, but was told by the refs play couldn't be reviewed. #Suns pic.twitter.com/4GY9y7BExJ — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 6, 2023

Phoenix also felt it could and should have had a take foul whistled on Lakers forward Cam Reddish, who intentionally fouled Booker on a potential fastbreak chance. But take fouls are not called in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter.

Vogel said he did not get a good explanation following the timeout by James.

“Look, it's very disappointing,” Vogel reiterated in his press conference more than once.

The Suns will host the Kings but missed out on a chance to win $500,000 for each player in the NBA's In-Season Tournament.

Phoenix is 0-3 against the Lakers this season. The Suns are now seventh place in the West with a 12-9 record.