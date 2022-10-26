The Phoenix Suns were able to avoid a divorce with their center Deandre Ayton. The same couldn’t be said for the man starting beside him the past two seasons in Jae Crowder, who’s been the subject of trade whispers for months now.

Crowder has conspicuously been missing from the Suns ever since their playoff ouster against the Dallas Mavericks in May. That absence has seeped into the regular season, as Phoenix hasn’t been able to find a suitable trade for their veteran forward.

During the Suns-Warriors primetime matchup on Tuesday, NBA insider Chris Haynes served as a mouthpiece for Jae Crowder amidst the drama and speculation that it was a demotion to the bench that has led to his souring with the team. The veteran didn’t divulge what his true reasons where, but was adamant the existing narrative holds no water.

“Honestly, this is unfamiliar ground for me,” Haynes said while reading a message from Jae Crowder amid trade rumors. “This is my eleventh year and I’ve always been at camp and started the year off with my team. The business of basketball has taken its course and changes have come. I do not want to give the details just yet. But it’s definitely not true of the narrative being pushed about me not starting or not. I can honestly say that.”

Crowder also made sure to express his gratitude to the fans and his Suns teammates, despite things not ending amicably between him and the organization.

“I’ve had two great years with my teammates and the fans at Phoenix. I do not take that for granted. I’m forever grateful for the moments we shared,” Jae Crowder continued, via Haynes.

Cam Johnson has started in Crowder’s place, which has so far brought mixed results. But after just one week into the season, the jury is still out.