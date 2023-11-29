Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant will be happy to hear Jamal Crawford's bold prediction for the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

Kevin Durant will love Jamal Crawford's predictions for the NBA In-Season Tournament. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year has locked in his pick to win the NBA In-Season Tournament: none other than KD's Phoenix Suns.

Crawford recently hopped on the NBA Mailbag. The first question asked which teams he believed would make it to the Knockout Round and who would end up winning the entire thiing.

Jamal Crawford predicted:

The field is too wide open before Tuesday’s games to predict who will advance to the Knockout Round. We’ll have to watch and find out! But if the Suns make it, then I predict they’ll win the Tournament.

.@JCrossover is rollin' with the Suns to win the In-Season Tournament 🏆 Are you? 📰 https://t.co/oGsDnmrt5J pic.twitter.com/LhbKJvOzMM — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 28, 2023

Kevin Durant is certainly going to like that answer.

With a 3-1 record and a plus-34 point differential, the Suns are essentially a lock for the Western Conference wildcard spot, barring a wild turn of events during the final day of the In-Season Tournament group stage.

ESPN's Tim Bontempts detailed out the two scenarios where Phoenix would not advance.

First, the Suns would lose the wildcard if the Sacramento Kings beat the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder by 38 points or more. Second would be if the Warriors take down the Kings by at least 30 points and the Timberwolves beat the Thunder by more than 38.

Obviously, Phoenix's lone lost in the tournament came at the hands of the Lakers.

Nonetheless, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and the Suns have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA as of late. Despite being hampered by injuries all season long, Phoenix is in the midst of a seven-game winning streak and currently sits at fourth in the Western Conference standings .