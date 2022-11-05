Jerami Grant’s wild buzzer-beater for Blazers has Suns fans angry over missed traveling call

Portland Trail Blazers star Jerami Grant drained the buzzer-beating jumper to take down the Phoenix Suns on Friday; however, many believe it shouldn’t have counted.

With just one second left in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 106-106, the Blazers had one last chance to finish the game. Justise Winslow inbounded the ball and sent it to Grant who was able to get under the rim. After shaking off Deandre Ayton, the Portland forward was able to create some space to nail the jumper for the win.

The problem, however, was that Grant clearly took multiple steps before taking off and launching his shot. Fans quickly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the missed call, which would have sent the game to overtime.

“This man Jerami Grant did a whole 4 step shuffle back and it’s not called a travel LMAOOOO,” one commenter said.

“That Jerami Grant game winner looks even more like the worst uncalled travel of all time when you play it in reverse,” a second Twitter user said along with a reverse slow motion of the video.

Another critic pointed out how the shot clock also didn’t resume in time, allowing Grant to actually have more than just one second to make his shot: “Not only did Jerami Grant clearly travel, but the shot clock didn’t go off until after Grant was getting ready to shoot. How is any of that standing???”

Comments on various videos of the play also show that a lot of people agree it should have been called a travel. Unfortunately for the Suns, they can no longer do anything about it with the game over.

Suns fans wanted a travel on Jerami Grant's game winner. Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/P5CjQVAe0z — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 5, 2022

Grant finished with 30 points in the game, leading the charge for Portland in the absence of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. While no other Blazer scored in double figures, six others actually reached double digits in points.

It’s only the Suns’ second loss of the season, with both defeats coming from the Blazers. Phoenix dropped to 6-2 on the year, while Portland also matched the same record as they take the top spot in the West.