Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is known as one of the games greatest scorers of all time, but his defense has taken a back seat in terms of attention. However, Durant was and still is a valid player on that end of the court, partly because of his lanky dimensions, but also because of the effort, even at his age of 35-years old.
However, one could argue that defense is especially harder at this point of time than ever as scoring talent is harder to stop. Durant's preparation on the other hand goes beyond the film sessions and playing in the actual games, but he revealed that it starts when he faces off against the NBA's top players over the summer as he tries to “steal a little something” according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.
“I play against these guys in the summertime, I try to steal a little something whenever I get a chance,” Durant said. “Yeah, I try to use gameplan discipline on personnel, knowing what guys' tendencies are. I try to stop guys everywhere. But it’s still the NBA. Guys can make shots over you, guys are so talented that regardless of your defense, the offense could just be better. But they’ll feel somebody playing hard. That’s what I try to do and make life tough.”
Durant wants to be an “all-around” player
Even going back to his age, Durant still wants to be an “all-around player” and improve by the year, even if the star has cemented himself as an all-time talent. He even has seen more defensive attention in guarding multiple positions because of his unique size and ability.
“Man, I really want to be all-around great at every area of the game, and the only way I can do that is if coach trusts me to be put in those positions,” Durant said. “I can’t practice that if I’m not in those positions. I’m asking for those matchups, I’m asking him to be creative with me on the defensive side so I can just get better, growing my experience and what it’s like to be an all-around defender.”
“I feel like every team, if I can just help out contesting at the rim, it’s always good,” Durant continued. “It’s not a conscious thing, I just feel like as much help at the rim, it’s always better for your defense. I’ve grown to like just protecting the rim and going up there and getting blocks. I want to draw attention to my coaches more than anything. They trust me in those situations, and I just want to be trusted.”
Frank Vogel commends Durant for wanting the defensive challenge
So far on the season, Durant is averaging 28 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting 53 percent from the field. His defense has caught the attention of Suns head coach Frank Vogel as he expressed that the star “wants that challenge each night.”
“Sometimes you have to hide top scorers just to manage their workload or whatever. But he wants that challenge each night,” Vogel said. “He’s more engaged when he’s guarding a top guy. And his 7-foot length and wingspan, and ability to slide his feet, he can guard most guys in this league, big and small.”
The Suns are 34-24 on the season which puts them sixth in the West as their next game is against the Thursday night against the Houston Rockets.