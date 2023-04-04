Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

When it comes to discussing Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley, it’s common knowledge to know he doesn’t hold back on his feelings much.

So when it comes to another player who has much of the same temperament, it’s not much of a surprise Beverley wouldn’t be shy about letting the other know he and his team got the best of him.

Case in point, Patrick Beverley had some choice words for Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Dillon Brooks after his Bulls defeated the Grizzlies 128-107 last Sunday in Chicago. Beverley recounted a savage NSFW message he had for Brooks on his podcast (via ClutchPoints).

“I catch Dillon Brooks out after we played [the Grizzlies]… He’s walking towards the bus… I go ‘hey Dillon Brooks, ya’ll thought you had that one huh… Take that b***h right off the board.’,” Beverley said.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s not like the outspoken guard needs many reasons to speak his mind, but there’s no more of an edge in the trash-talking game than the scoreboard, and in this case, Beverley has all the points with the win.

In the big picture, Chicago needed the win to solidify their spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. As of Tuesday, they’re in the final spot (10th in the Eastern Conference) to qualify for the play-in, four games ahead of the Washington Wizards.

As for Memphis, they’re sitting at a better position in the Western Conference, second behind the Denver Nuggets for the top spot. In other words, it’s not like the Grizzlies were hurting for playoff positioning.

Regardless, it’s always fun when Beverley or Brooks get into it with anyone, let alone each other.