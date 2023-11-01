Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has weighed in on the NBA future of San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. Durant shared his thoughts after the Spurs' improbable 115-114 win over the Suns on Tuesday.

"He's a unique player who is going to be a force in this league for a long time" -KD on Wemby after their first matchup pic.twitter.com/B5cQl46ecs — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2023

“Yeah, he's a unique player. He's going to be a force in this league for a long time. Once he continues to get experience under his belt he's going to get even better,” Kevin Durant said.

Victor Wembanyama has had an up-and-down season four games into his NBA career. The Frenchman struggled with foul trouble for most of the Spurs' 126-119 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on opening night. He finished with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one block in his NBA debut.

Wembanyama scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds in the Spurs' embarrassing 123-83 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Wemby also turned the ball over five times. It's been a trend in his first four NBA appearances. He has been averaging 4.7 turnovers per game.

Kevin Durant's Suns blew a 20-point lead against Victor Wembanyama's Spurs

Although Victor Wembanyama committed five turnovers against the Suns on Tuesday, he had his best game of the season. Wemby scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and blocked four shots. His putback basket cut the Suns' lead to just one point in the waning moments on Tuesday.

Unfortunately for Phoenix, Kevin Durant turned the ball over in the Suns' next possession. The Spurs' Keldon Johnson stole the ball from KD and scored the game-winning basket. San Antonio beat Phoenix, 115-114.

Victor Wembanyama shared a one-word response after the win. For his part, first-year Suns head coach Frank Vogel was livid after Johnson stole the ball from KD. He felt the Spurs fouled Durant on the play. Phoenix blew a 20-point lead in the second half.

This promises to be the first of many epic showdowns between Kevin Durant and Victor Wembanyama.