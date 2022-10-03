Suns’ Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton react to losing against Adelaide 36ers

This season, the Phoenix Suns are looking to avenge the embarrassing loss in last year’s playoffs and drama-filled offseason. But they got off to it on the wrong foot, losing a preseason exhibition game to the Adelaide 36ers, an Australian team.

The Suns took a loss by a score of 134-124 to the National Basketball League squad. Craig Randall II and Robert Franks combined for 67 points (with 35 and 32 points, respectively), Antonius Cleveland added 22 points while Mitch McCarron tallied 16 assists.

After the shocking loss, Mikal Bridges explained that he knew the Suns were in for a game when the 36ers started connecting on triples. They made 24 of their 43 attempts across the whole contest.

"When they started cashing 3s." Mikal Bridges after 36ers hit 24 from deep in #Suns 134-124 loss.

“They’re a good team. They moved the ball, they could shoot,” Bridges said. “They’re a really good test for us. But it’s the preseason, so we gotta learn from it. Just gotta be better.”

Deandre Ayton, who did a big chunk of the scoring along with Bridges, talked about the growth of his scoring repertoire.

"I'm just learning." Deandre Ayton on his 22-point night in 134-124 loss to 36ers. #Suns

When asked about the Suns playing better in the second half, he insisted that the chemistry they have remains strong because of all the time they have spent together. “We just started picking up our pace and doing everything with intent,” Ayton said.

Although the Suns’ loss was just a preseason game, it was nonetheless stunning to see. Each member of the Suns’ starting lineup played, with Cam Johnson taking the spot of Jae Crowder, who is in the process of finding a new team. Ayton and Bridges each scored 22 points while Cam Payne led Phoenix with 23 off the bench. Devin Booker added 13 points while Chris Paul dished 12 assists and six points.