Tuesday night was one for the ages, as Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant hit his 30,000th point. His head coach, Mike Budenholzer, watched his star sink the free throw to give him 26 points on the night. As the fans came out of their seats and cheered, the head coach reflected on his amazing career.

Following the game, Budenholzer spoke to reporters and explained how special it is for Durant to reach that milestone.

“Yeah, I mean, it's special for everybody that's around him every day to be here tonight when he hits 30,000 (points),” Budenholzer said. “We just see it every day. So, I think we're amazed by him, the way he comes to work, the time he puts in, the attention to detail, the effort, and it's translated to 30,000 points. He's just a special player and a special human being.”

No one truly understands the work that goes on behind the scenes. Although the media sees practices, and inside the locker room, the nitty and gritty sometimes get disregarded. Luckily for Durant, that's where he shines. The commitment to the game has him head and shoulders above his peers.

Kevin Durant continues to wow Suns' Mike Budenholzer Although the duo often competed against one another, this is the first time they've joined forces. Budenholzer most notably knew Durant when he was on the Brooklyn Nets. That team took Budenholzer's Milwaukee Bucks to seven games and had one of the most series-clinching shots of all time. Durant's big toe was on the three-point line, forcing it to be a two. As a result, the Bucks won that Game 7 and headed to the NBA Finals. There, they took down the duo's current team, the Suns. Fast forward four years and Durant and Budenholzer are on the same team, as player and coach. The first-year man has the opportunity to see Durant's talent up close. His persistence and commitment to the game is unmatched. In the Suns season, Durant has made the All-Star game. Also, his name has been called, time and time again, and Budenholzer knows it. He also added what he believes makes Durant one of the best scorers ever. “Yeah, he's probably the most incredible shot-maker I've ever been around and gone against him a lot of nights, too,” Budenholzer said. “So, it's nice to be on his side. The way he can rise up and shoot over people, his height, his ball handling, he's, if not the most incredible shot maker, I'm not sure who is. So, it's just great to be around him every day.”

Durant won't have much time to celebrate, as the Suns travel to Houston and take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Regardless, reaching 30,000 points is a mark that he should be proud of, just as Budenholzer is proud of.