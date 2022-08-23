Suns announce the return of ’90s throwback jerseys with epic Deandre Ayton video

The Phoenix Suns are running it back this season with the return of their retro 90’s jerseys, famously worn by Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

The organization released an epic video on Twitter making the announcement on Tuesday, with Deandre Ayton rocking the new threads. Check it out:

The Suns call these the “Sunburst” jerseys. They wore them in the 1992-93 season, therefore 2022-23 will be the 30-year reunion. Phoenix, led by Barkley, won the Western Conference that year and ultimately lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the finals, 4-2.

This is a very clean look with a retro feel. You can expect the Suns to wear them at home. It’s a big year ahead for Monty Williams’ squad, who finished atop the NBA with 64 wins in 2021-22. Unfortunately, they disappointed in the playoffs, losing in the second round to the Dallas Mavericks in six games. Many expected Phoenix to truly go all the way once again.

While the franchise was linked to a Kevin Durant trade for most of the summer, they instead re-signed Deandre Ayton to a big $133 million deal after matching the Indiana Pacers’ offer sheet for the big man. KD is heading back to the Nets, anyway.

With a Big 3 of Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Ayton, who continues to get better each and every season, the sky is the limit and the Suns will be making a fashion statement in the process whenever the throwback purple threads are worn.

Barkley is surely going to be proud to see the purple jerseys come back to life, too.